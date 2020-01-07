7 Jan 2020
The four new products in the Ceva Animal Health range consist of both shampoo and mousse formulations.
Ceva Animal Health has released a new range of skincare products under the Douxo S3 banner.
Designed to be well tolerated by dogs, cats and their owners, the range consists of shampoo and mousse formulations, and features a new active ingredient – ophytrium – a purified natural ingredient from Ophiopogon japonicus that has a simultaneous threefold action.
Ceva said ophytrium has been shown to strengthen the mechanical skin barrier, restore the balance of protective microbial flora and reduce irritation.
Ophytrium was chosen from 250 candidate ingredients following four years of research.
The full range includes: