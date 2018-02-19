Conclusion

Bacterial pyoderma is very common in small animal dermatology and warrants a complete work-up to identify and treat the underlying disease. Infections also play a very important role as flare factors for allergic patients. In mild cases of pyoderma, topical therapy should be used in preference to systemic antibiotics to avoid the emergence of resistance. Multidrug-resistant infections are becoming an issue in veterinary medicine – as they are in the human field – and culture and sensitivity testing needs to be carried out in certain cases to identify whether a resistant infection is present, and which antibiotic is suitable to treat it.