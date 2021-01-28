28 Jan 2021
Registration now open for online staging of annual event, running from 13 to 14 May instead of regular January slot.
Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts. Image © The Wildlife Trusts / Richard Jinman.
Details of the first VMG-SPVS Virtual Congress have been unveiled, with registration now open for the May event.
The 2020 congress in south Wales last January was one of the final face-to-face veterinary events before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 version will follow many of its counterparts in being staged online.
Taking place from 13 to 14 May, and supported by Boehringer Ingelheim and Citation, VMG-SPVS Virtual Congress be opened by Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts.
He will be joined for the UK’s leading non-clinical veterinary conference by “an eclectic mix of speakers from around the world”, including:
Sessions aimed at the whole team will again feature, with managing debt, sustainability, flexible working and creating a digital strategy among the topics on offer.
A stream for large animal and equine practices will feature, and 2021 will also feature a European stream featuring David Giraldi of VetPartners Italy and Joop Loomans of Oculus Insights. A virtual exhibition is also planned.
To register and find out more details, visit the SPVS-VMG Events website.