In very unstable patients requiring immediate therapy, dexamethasone is the treatment of choice as it can be administered alongside performing the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) stimulation test, because it is one of the only steroids that does not cross react with most cortisol assays1. The disadvantage of dexamethasone is that the glucocorticoid activity is markedly higher than the mineralocorticoid activity and the reported dose range is wide (0.1mg/kg to 4mg/kg every 2 to 12 hours)3.