While it is important to try to deliver optimal management, including effective monitoring, dietary advice and lifestyle change, success is most often achieved through consistency of owner regime and tailoring monitoring to a level that the patient will tolerate – and the owner can afford. This means individual plans rather than trying to achieve “gold standard care”, which is unworkable for many clients and can result in worse outcomes than a more pragmatic approach. Part of delivering good, individualised care is understanding the criteria for success, which will vary between clients and may be fairly straight forward and easy to monitor (for example, no longer getting the owner up at night to go out to urinate, a reasonable thirst and stable bodyweight).