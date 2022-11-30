On physical examination, Henry was collapsed and poorly responsive. Skin tenting suggested significant dehydration, estimated at 8% to 10%. Temperature was subnormal at 36.5°C with a low heart and pulse rate of 115bpm. Respiratory rate was mildly elevated at 32 breaths per minute, with unremarkable thoracic auscultation. The abdomen was relaxed, non-painful and unremarkable; the bladder was moderately full, kidneys smooth and mobile, and intestines of expected compliance. Henry had not lost appreciable weight over the past six weeks and weighed 4.75kg. Blood pressure was low at 75mmHg mean systolic.