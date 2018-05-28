The total volume ”in” is calculated as the volume of fluids infused over the preceding hour, plus any fluids drunk or fed. The total volume out is calculated as urine produced over the preceding hour, plus insensible loss and any vomit/diarrhoea. Insensible losses are calculated as 0.5ml/kg/hr to 1ml/kg/hr and generally arise from the respiratory tract; therefore, patients that are panting will have a higher rate of insensible loss than those with a normal respiratory rate and effort. The total volume ”out” is subtracted from the total volume in to ascertain the fluid balance for that hour. The total volume out over the hour dictates the volume of fluids to be infused over the next hour.