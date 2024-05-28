Hearing loss can be due to central or peripheral dysfunction. Peripheral hearing loss can be further split into conductive or sensorineural deafness. Conductive deafness results from any barrier to sound waves reaching the hair cells of the spiral organ in the cochlea, while sensorineural deafness is due to any abnormality in the spiral organ receptors or the cochlear division of the vestibulocochlear nerve. Central deafness is related to dysfunction of the central auditory pathway, which involves nuclei in the brainstem, thalamic relays and the auditory cortex.