If the area to biopsy is large and obvious on imaging, a blind biopsy via the nares can be obtained with forceps. This is cheaper, quicker and easier and, generally, bigger samples can be taken for histopathology – and culture if infectious rhinitis is suspected. The length of the biopsy instrument must be measured against the dog’s nose to avoid breaching the cribriform plate. Otherwise, biopsy via rhinoscopy is an option and fungal plaques can be visualised if this is the primary differential.