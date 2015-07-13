Thyroid hormone supplementation (L-thyroxine at an initial dose of 0.1mg orally once or twice daily) is recommended in confirmed cases of IH, especially in those cats that are azotaemic or showing clinical signs of hypothyroidism. The dose is adjusted according to clinical response, total T4 (four hours post-pill) and cTSH levels. Most treated cats will show improvements in their renal parameters as the IH is successfully treated. Absorption of thyroxine may be better on an empty stomach, as is the case in people and dogs.