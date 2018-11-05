In young dogs, dogs with glomerular disease (characterised by proteinuria) or renomegaly, ultrasound-guided renal Tru-Cut biopsy can provide useful information for more accurate prognosis and to better tailor treatment. However, this needs to be balanced against the risk of haemorrhage and further loss of functional renal tissue, and is often contraindicated due to hypertension, anaemia or small kidneys. To obtain maximum information and benefit, in addition to standard histopathology, evaluation by electron microscopy and immunohistochemistry is required, so these samples should be sent to a veterinary nephropathology centre, contacted in advance, for advice on appropriate collection and fixation techniques. Therefore, in many dogs the potential risks of biopsy outweigh the likely benefit for the individual patient. In some cases, a known breed predisposition9 – coupled with consistent findings of age, presentation, findings on imaging and so on – may provide a legitimate presumptive diagnosis and prognosis.