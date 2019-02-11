Probiotics have been used in human medicine since 2000 BC (Ozen and Dinleyici, 2015). Probiotic compounds have been shown to induce positive changes in the microbiota in the large intestine, are unlikely to cause harm and may contain other compounds, such as kaolin, that assist in swift resolution of a transient gastrointestinal upset. However, probiotic products do not have to prove their efficacy in applications, diseases or species, and little scientific evidence confirms the most effective bacterial strains and doses (Schmitz and Suchodolski, 2016).