The treatment for cat entropion is normally surgical and various methods have been described. This review summarises the surgical procedures including preparation of the eye and the outcome of surgery, comparing different techniques. According to the literature, combined modified Hotz-Celsus (HC) and lateral canthal closure (LCC) is the most successful technique to correct lower eyelid entropion in cats. A prophylactic lateral canthal closure in the contralateral unaffected eye may decrease the risk of entropion developing. Cats with entropion usually have a concurrent disease, such as ulceration or corneal sequestra, which may need to be addressed concomitantly with lid correction.