Abdominal ultrasonography can be used – especially in cases where ovarian tumour activity is suspected or where vaginal discharge occurs. Visualising the uterine stump will help assess whether there is enlargement or cystic change. In dogs, this is, itself, highly suggestive of ovarian activity. The reliability of ultrasonography to visualise and confidently identify an ovarian remnant issue will be greatly influenced by operator ability and this is likely a factor in the decision to perform blood samples.