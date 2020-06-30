The maximum angle of rotation allowed by a TPO plate is 30° – so for a dog to be a good candidate for TPO, they must be Ortolani‑positive, with a defined “clunk” at the point of reduction, and an angle of reduction less than 30°. They also need to have no radiographic evidence of remodelling of the joint (Figure 6) and at least 50% femoral head coverage on the frog-leg ventrodorsal radiograph (Figure 7). This radiograph mimics the Ortolani test, which, in turn, mimics TPO.