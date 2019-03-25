It should be remembered some of these enzymes can be produced by other tissues – producing important differentials other than liver disease when elevated. ALP has bone, intestinal and renal isoenzymes, although the bone isoform is the only one that is often significantly elevated in serum (for example, growing animals, bone metastasis and osteosarcoma). GGT tends to be more liver/biliary-specific as no bone isoenzyme is present. AST is found in significant concentrations in muscle (ALT much less significantly) and erythrocytes. Creatine kinase can be valuable to distinguish muscle versus liver release of AST. Elevations in AST, without ALT increase, likely suggests extrahepatic causes (consider in vitro haemolysis).