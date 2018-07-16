Novel protein diets

Novel protein diets are meant to contain a single protein source, and one not previously fed to that pet should be chosen. While some of these are marketed as “hypoallergenic”, this is only true if that pet does not react to any of the ingredients. These are complete and balanced, although if the owner has fed a variety of diets it may be possible to find a diet that contains novel ingredients. Veterinary novel protein diets are a better choice than some over-the-counter diets, as these may contain other proteins (Raditic et al, 2011).