In total, 87 dogs with GTCS and 26 dogs with syncope were included in the study. Dogs with high serum creatinine or aged less than one year were excluded. Dogs were included if phosphate was measured within three hours of an episode. In total, 28% of the dogs with seizures and none of the dogs with syncope had hypophosphataemia. The mean phosphate in the seizure group was lower than the syncope group. With a cut off point of 0.97mmol/L for phosphate concentrations, the specificity was 100% and sensitivity 44%.