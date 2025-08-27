27 Aug 2025
The hub offers a combination of vet-authored advice and an online shop selling a range of Protexin’s supplements.
Protexin has launched a new online digestive health information hub for pet owners.
The Protexin Pet Wellness Hub, also known as the Gut Club, is said to be “part expert hub, part online shop”.
The platform combines vet-authored articles on topics such as probiotics, gut health, nutrition and behaviour with an online storefront selling Protexin’s range of digestive supplements.
Primarily aimed at dog owners, the articles contain practical advice, answers to frequently asked questions and recommendations.
Protexin’s senior marketing manager, Chloe Oliver, said: “We believe that true wellness starts in the gut – and it’s our job to help owners feel confident in making the right choices.
“This new website brings together decades of science, practical advice and product support in one place, to make gut health feel less intimidating and more actionable.”
Searches for “dog gut health” are said to have increased by 167% in the past year.
Survey results published by the Post Office in May revealed 88% of UK pet owners look online for health advice, with more than a fifth (21%) of owners reporting daily concern for their pets’ health.