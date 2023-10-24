As hyperkeratosis increases pad loading, it therefore incites the formation of further deposition of keratin. The hypothesis is that by decreasing the pressure and load on the pad, the mechanical trauma will decrease, allowing the corn to exfoliate, resulting in a normal pad. Cutting the digital flexor tendons has this effect, and from the original surgery of a tenotomy of both the SDFT and the deep digital flexor tendon (DDFT) at the level of the first phalanx (P1) under the foot, the surgeries have evolved from SDF tenotomies at the level of the metacarpus/metatarsus to SDF tendonectomies as the initial procedure.