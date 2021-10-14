14 Oct 2021
Synlab Vet, which has a base in the UK, is rolling out the ScopioVet platform in Finland and other Nordic countries, which allows vets to diagnose and treat animals in minutes.
A service that allows vets to diagnose and treat animals in minutes rather than days is being rolled out in a new market.
Synlab Vet is launching ScopioVet, which is a digital platform that scans and sends high-resolution digital cytology and haematology images to Synlab’s network of clinical pathologists, in Finland and other Nordic countries.
Synlab ScopioVet, using technology from US company Scopio Labs, uses computational photography techniques to automate the imaging of microscopy samples into uniquely high-resolution digital scans. Features include a slide tray, rapid image scanning, simultaneous file streaming and an in-app pathologist chat.
Fiona Gosling, Synlab’s veterinary director in the UK, said: “We are delighted to be in a position to offer this ground-breaking technology to the veterinary sector in Finland and other Nordic countries.
“Synlab ScopioVet revolutionises the way in which veterinary practices treat animals, with test results available in as little as 60 minutes. This means quicker diagnosis, faster access to treatment, and less stress for pets and their owners, plus greater efficiency for veterinary practices and an improved experience for all.
“The new technology and the speed at which results arrive back with the vet are particularly suited to the Finnish market when you consider the scarcity of cytology labs in Finland. Many Finnish vets currently have to send their cytology to labs via an overnight courier, with the results taking several days to come through.
“This extra waiting time can be very difficult for owners in particular, and means that veterinarians spend more time on admin and less time with the animals they care for.”
Full details of the system are available in the UK via the Synlab website.