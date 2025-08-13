13 Aug 2025
Developers say free app provides accessible vaccination certificates and improved microchipping identification accuracy.
A company working to refine pet health recording has launched a digital vaccination certificate accessible by vets and owners.
Pet Records has launched Boop, a free app which creates digital records of pets’ vaccination history, microchip numbers, and other details.
Its creators say the platform will streamline workflows for vets and nurses, improve client service and enhance animal welfare.
Pet Record’s co-founders, vet surgeons Charlie Barton and Jamie Crittall, previously founded iRecall, an automated client communications service for vets.
Dr Barton said: “Boop brings a vaccination record service fit for 2025, enabling vets to add more value to their vaccination service and owners to care better for their pet.
“By linking to the microchip, vets can be confident that every record belongs to the right pet – making care safer, more accurate, and more convenient.”
The app uses artificial intelligence to auto-populate vaccination details and records pet details to produce positively identifiable certificates said to be compliant with the RCVS’ 10 principles of certification and electronic signing guidance.
The digital certificates are said to be easily shared via email or messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.
Vets and pet owners can use the platform to instantly update or look up vaccination and microchip details; up to 30% of the latter are said to not be properly registered.
Boop is also said to help owners track vaccination and parasiticide treatments, with the app providing educational information and issuing reminders which can help vet practices cut down on admin.
Its creators say vets can start using the service immediately without changing existing workflows or their PMS.
Mr Crittall said: “Boop is built to complement, not replace, the way vets already work. It’s simple to set up, easy to use, and genuinely valued by clients.
“This is the future of pet health records – and it’s available to every UK practice right now, for free.”