6 Feb
Incidence of thoracolumbar invertebral disc extrusions found to be significantly higher, based on assessment of cases at two CVS referral hospitals.
Research comparing cases at two referral hospitals found significantly higher incidence of thoracolumbar invertebral disc extrusions (IVDE) in dachshunds than basset hounds.
Those behind the study now hope their work will aid in the development of future preventive strategies, including finding links between phenotypical and genetic factors and screening.
Both basset hounds and dachshunds are chondrodystrophic breeds, which are predisposed to IVDE.
The study found 36.2% of basset hounds compared with 77.4% of dachshunds had presented with IVDE, with the basset hounds older (median 87.5 months), compared with dachshunds (66.5 months).
According to the study, which looked at cases at two CVS referral hospitals, the basset hounds had a greater proportion of midlumbar IVDE and were more frequently ambulatory at discharge than dachshunds.
In addition, only one basset hound was paraplegic without sensation at presentation, compared with 16/154 dachshunds.
The study was conducted by researchers led by Sergio Gomes, head of neurology and specialist in veterinary neurology at Dovecote Veterinary Hospital, and Heidi Thatcher, currently working as a neurology intern at Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists.
It looked at medical histories of 188 basset hounds and 270 dachshunds presenting at Dovecote, Chestergates Veterinary Specialists and the University of Ghent. Information included signalment, whether the dog had been diagnosed with IVDE, clinical sign duration, anatomical region and neurological grading at presentation and discharge.
Mr Gomes said: “This is the first time that IVDE data for basset hounds has been directly compared with that for dachshunds.
“There appears to be a marked difference between the prevalence of the disease in each breed. Over three-quarters of the dachshunds our referrals hospitals saw were suffering from IVDE, compared with only a third of basset hounds.
“We now need to look closely at the conformation and anatomy of the basset hound to see what learnings we can take. This could have positive future implications for dachshund breeding programmes, so that longer term we can try to minimise this painful and common canine condition.”
The study “Incidence and clinical characterisation of thoracolumbar intervertebral disc extrusions in basset hounds compared with dachshunds” has been published in Veterinary Record and is online.