10 Jun 2024
Susan Mulvey faced nine charges involving eight different animals, including failing to provide adequate care, test results and clinical records, and not complying with the RCVS.
Image: RCVS.
A vet has been removed from the register for multiple clinical failings involving six dogs and two cats – some resulting in death or amputation.
Susan Mulvey, based in Oxfordshire, faced a total of nine charges, including failing to provide adequate veterinary care, failing to provide test results and clinical records, and failing to comply with the RCVS to address client complaints.
Dr Mulvey was not present at the hearing and was not represented, having been made aware of the dates “on multiple occasions” and failing to provide medical evidence despite stating health was a reason for her absence.
Dr Mulvey faced a total of nine charges – eight involving named animals and a ninth related to failing to respond to RCVS requests for details of her professional indemnity insurance and/or CPD. Full details are on the RCVS disciplinary hearings website. Dr Mulvey did not respond to the charges.
In its week-long hearing, the RCVS disciplinary committee (DC) heard Dr Mulvey had appeared before the DC twice before facing similar charges – on the first occasion being found guilty of disgraceful conduct in a professional respect with sanction postponed for a year.
On the second, in May 2019, further charges were heard and she admitted them and that she was guilty of disgraceful conduct in a professional respect, receiving a six-month suspension from the register.
The DC considered that given it was not Dr Mulvey’s first time in front of the committee, as well as new accompanying evidence, all the nine new charges were found proved, apart from one subsection of the first charge.
In assessing if Dr Mulvey was guilty of disgraceful conduct in a professional respect, charges were divided into five categories:
The DC found aggravating factors in the case included actual injury, including death and amputation; risk of injury through delayed treatment; dishonesty, lack of probity and integrity; and recklessness.
Recklessness, breach of client trust, abuse of professional position, sustained and repeated misconduct, blatant or wilful disregard of the RCVS and its systems to regulate the profession, Dr Mulvey not showing insight into her conduct and previous adverse findings were considered to be other factors.
The committee found no mitigating factors in the case, and taking all evidence into account, found Dr Mulvey guilty of disgraceful conduct in a professional respect.
Paul Morris, chairing and speaking on behalf of the committee, said: “This is a case involving serious malpractice. It was sustained over a period of time. It followed previous adverse findings for almost identical failures.
“From as long ago as 2013, Dr Mulvey was given ample opportunity and support to remedy the deficiencies in her practice, which she squandered. Dr Mulvey’s conduct had very serious consequences for animal welfare.
“She continued – and continues – to display a wilful disregard for her responsibilities as a veterinary surgeon under the Code of Professional Conduct. Dr Mulvey’s conduct was a gross departure from the conduct expected of a veterinary surgeon.
“Dr Mulvey’s disgraceful conduct is so serious that removal from the register is the only means of protecting animals and the wider public interest, which includes protection of the public, the maintenance of public confidence in the profession and the upholding of standards.”
Dr Mulvey was given 28 days from being notified of the removal to lodge a Privy Council appeal. The full case details are available on the RCVS website.