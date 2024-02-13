Rossanese et al2 performed a retrospective study to report the prevalence of splenic neoplasia in cats undergoing splenectomy and to assess factors that were associated with outcome. A total of 62 cats presenting to four UK-based referral hospitals across 17 years were included in the study. Fifty of the cats had splenic malignancy, with mast cell tumour the most common at 42%, followed by haemangiosarcoma at 40%, and lymphoma only 6%, although the low prevalence of the latter in this study may reflect the fact that lymphoma is not usually treated surgically. Just under a quarter (24%) of cases presented with spontaneous haemoabdomen, and all of these had splenic neoplasia.