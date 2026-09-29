29 Sept 2026
Vets urged to have earlier cognitive health conversations with clients amid launch of CogniCare supplement.
Vets have been encouraged to discuss pets’ cognitive health with owners earlier.
Pet gut health supplement brand Protexin urged veterinary teams to consider cognitive health as part of a broader assessment and use consultations as an opportunity to ask clients about any changes in their pets’ behaviour or routine.
Protexin’s senior veterinary technical advisor Ronan Fitzgerald said: “Cognitive change can be difficult for owners to recognise because the early signs are often quite subtle. A pet may sleep more, interact differently, become less interested in play or simply seem a little less like themselves.
“These changes can easily be put down to normal ageing, which is why veterinary teams have an important role to play in asking owners about behaviour and routine during consultations about older pets.
“It is also important to remember that behavioural changes may also involve medical causes, so veterinary assessment should always form part of the picture before an individual support plan is put in place.”
The brand has launched a new daily supplement said to support both cognitive function and gut health in cats and dogs.
Protexin CogniCare’s ingredients include Fibersol Prebiotic, Priome MW postbiotics, phosphatidylserine, vitamins B12, C and E, L-carnitine and L-arginine.
The blend is said to help older animals maintain a healthy and diverse gut microbiome and address changes in oxidative balance.
The product is a liver-flavoured powder to be mixed with a main meal or sprinkled over food.
Dr Fitzgerald added: “Protexin CogniCare has been developed to provide nutritional support for cognitive function while also recognising the importance of the gut microbiome and gut-brain axis. By combining brain-supporting nutrients, antioxidants and biotics, it is designed to support ageing pets as part of a broader approach that should also include enrichment and environmental management.
“The key message for veterinary practices is to start these conversations early. Helping owners understand what to look out for can make it easier to identify changes sooner and put appropriate support in place to help manage an animal’s well-being and quality of life.”