2 Sept 2024
Places are now available at four new sessions in the latest phase of the Vet Nursing Vision programme, which will take place this autumn.
RCVS veterinary nursing director Julie Dugmore.
Leaders of a programme that aims to help shape the future of veterinary nursing have hailed the “hugely promising” discussions it has inspired so far.
The upbeat message was delivered as professionals were encouraged to sign up for four new Vet Nursing Vision events set to take place during September and October.
In-person events will take place in south Wales and London, with two other online sessions also planned.
The discussions mark the latest phase of the VN Futures-supported project, which was launched earlier this year for participants to share their hopes for the profession in the year 2035.
Events have already taken place in the midlands, Scotland and Northern Ireland and RCVS veterinary nursing director Julie Dugmore said they had been “very well received” so far.
She said: “It is hugely promising to see how positive, enthusiastic, and open to thinking outside of the box the attendees have been.
“The discussions have been fruitful and varied, but there are definitely some common themes emerging.
“These are namely the need for improved training and utilisation of patient care assistants; the development of advanced practitioner and prescriber roles; and, increased team cohesion, empowerment, and support, including improved recognition for all members of the veterinary team.”
New discussion events are planned for the Coleg Gwent Usk campus on 24 September and Hello Vets in Hackney, north-east London, on 2 October, with online sessions on 26 September and 15 October.
Full details of the sessions, and how to book places, are available via the dedicated Vet Nursing Vision Eventbrite webpage.