27 Jun 2022
Restrictions imposed amid concerns of a possible foot-and-mouth outbreak have now been lifted.
A temporary control zone set up around a site in Norfolk last week amid fears of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), plus a second infection, has been lifted.
A 10km temporary control zone, which also stretched over the county border into Suffolk, was declared around premises near Feltwell in West Norfolk on Thursday night (23 June) after vesicular disease was suspected in pigs.
An update posted on the Defra website on Friday (24 June) said that suspicion of FMD had been negated following official testing at the UK national reference laboratory.
However, a further temporary control zone was then implemented for swine vesicular disease at the same point. That restriction was lifted on Saturday.
The latest update on the Defra website said: “Following further official testing swine vesicular disease has been negated and the 10km temporary control zone has been revoked.
“The premises remains under restriction pending the outcome of further tests.”
The restricted zone also included parts of the neighbouring Breckland district of Norfolk, as well as Brandon and Lakenheath in Suffolk.