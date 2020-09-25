25 Sept
BSAVA announcement on its popular course coincides with the RCVS’ announcement practice standards scheme assessments are restarting remotely.
BSAVA is moving its popular dispensing course online due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions on face-to-face events in the UK.
All veterinary professionals are able to take the course, which will be held on Thursday 26 November and helps vet practices manage their dispensaries by providing up-to-date medicine regulation information.
The course will cover key dispensing topics, including an overview and update on medicines legislation, use of the cascade and storage and disposal of medicines.
Sessions will also cover controlled drugs, dispensing mishaps and what to expect from an inspection. Announcement of the course follows news the RCVS was restarting its practice standards scheme (PSS) assessments remotely.
The course meets the RCVS practice standards veterinary hospital dispensing course requirements, is ideal for PSS Medicines Award CPD points and is also AMTRA accredited.
Tutors Pam Mosedale, Donal Murphy, Michael Stanford, Mike Jessop and John Millward will deliver lectures via webinars, and a Q&A session will conclude proceedings.
Attendees can access the course for up to two weeks after, including its electronic course notes, lectures from the day and an active discussion forum.
Course organiser Pam Mosedale said: “We are very excited to be able to deliver the BSAVA dispensing course online and still allow for interaction between speakers and delegates in the live session. With practice standards and VMD visits restarting, it is fantastic that we are still able to support practices in these difficult times by ensuring they are complying with the Veterinary Medicines Regulations.”
The course costs £150 including VAT for BSAVA members and £225 including VAT for non-members. Booking is open online.