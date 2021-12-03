Once placed and confirmed this was then over-drilled with a 2mm cannulated drill. The T3 location was identified on the tibia at the level of the joint surface just caudal to the sulcus of the long digital extensor tenon and another mini guide wire placed through the T3 location so that it exited on the proximomedial aspect of the tibia. Once confirmed in the correct location this was then also over-drilled with a cannulated 2.0mm drill bit.