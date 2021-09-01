The osteotomy guide was created in such a way that it was perfectly contoured to the distal aspect of the femur and could only fit in place one way. The osteotomy was made using an oscillating saw in the position and orientation directed by the guide. Once complete, the cutting guide was removed and a reduction guide was placed over the previously placed pins. This held the osteotomy segments reduced, with the planned torsional correction, while a seven-hole 2mm locking compression plate was applied laterally (Figure 3).