10 Mar 2021
Large breeds at greater risk of osteosarcoma versus cross-breeds in novel study that also reveals 30 breeds least at risk.
Larger dogs such as the Rottweiler, great Dane and Rhodesian ridgeback have greater risk of osteosarcoma than smaller breeds, new research has confirmed.
Although the painful and aggressive bone tumour was known to be more common in certain breeds than others, a study has now looked at the epidemiology surrounding the dog breeds that get osteosarcoma and the impact on canine welfare.
The study – led by the University of Bristol Veterinary School in conjunction with Cardiff University and the RVC, and using data from VetCompass Veterinary Pathology Group histology – has also shown breeds with shorter skulls and legs have lower osteosarcoma risk.
The study included 1,756 laboratory-confirmed osteosarcoma cases in dogs compared with 905,211 dogs under veterinary care in the VetCompass database in 2016.
A total of 27 breeds – mainly larger breeds – had an increased risk of osteosarcoma compared to cross-breeds, with 30, mainly smaller, breeds – including the Jack Russell terrier, border terrier, bichon frise, French bulldog and cavalier King Charles spaniel – had reduced risk versus cross-breeds.
The study also compared body mass and leg length, and confirmed previous findings that heavier dogs with longer legs and longer skull shapes are at greatest risk of bone tumours.
It is hoped the results could inform breed health reforms – especially in predisposed breeds such as the Rottweiler, great Dane, Rhodesian ridgeback, mastiff and German pointer.
Previous studies have identified high-risk breeds for bone tumours, but the paper is novel in identifying those at lowest risk because of the population size included in it.
With a dog’s genetics likely to play a role in tumour development, owners of high-risk breeds should be alerted to look for signs of the disease – which include lameness and painful, bony swelling – and contact a vet if concerned.
Grace Edmunds, clinical veterinary research fellow and lead author at the University of Bristol Veterinary School, said: “As osteosarcoma also affects adolescents, it is hugely exciting that by understanding the biology of bone tumours, and working with my collaborators in human cancer research, we may make a difference to both canine and human cancer patients.”
The team is now developing a project that will sequence certain genes in at-risk and protected breeds to identify genetic pathways that cause tumours to develop in normal bone.
The paper is published in Canine Medicine and Genetics.