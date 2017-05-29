The risk was higher for cats, with a 0.11% mortality rate – whereas for dogs, the mortality rate was 0.05%. Increased risks for death were found with increasing age and non-elective procedures. Dogs had higher mortality rates when there was no record of pre-anaesthetic physical examination and when pre-anaesthetic haematocrit was outside the reference range. Cats were more likely to die if there was no record of pulse oximetry measurements. Underweight dogs were 15 times more likely to die, while increased bodyweight (but not body condition) was associated with an increased risk in cats.