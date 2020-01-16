16 Jan 2020
Owners told not to feed batch-specific frozen raw canine food products after salmonella detected.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has announced that specified frozen raw dog food products sold under the “Happy Hounds” brand are being recalled due to the presence of salmonella.
The recalled products are:
All three products have a batch code of 1205 and a best before date of 3 September 2020.
The FSA said a risk of illness to both animals and humans exists due to the presence of the pathogen.
The agency said Happy Hounds has issued point-of-sale recall notices in all retail outlets where the product had been sold.
Pet owners are being warned not to use the products, and to always take adequate hygiene precautions when handling and serving all raw pet food.