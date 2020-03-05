5 Mar 2020
“Off-the-shelf” devices being developed by a University of Liverpool spin-out company will be the first in the veterinary perofession to snugly “fit” not only the size, but also the differing shapes of femurs in different breeds.
Image © Todorean Gabriel / Adobe Stock
Clinical trials of a new generation of breed-specific total hip replacement implants for dogs could take place “within three years” and become commercially available “within five or six”.
The “off-the-shelf” devices being developed by Fusion Implants – a spin-out company of the University of Liverpool – will be the first in the veterinary profession to snugly “fit” not only the size, but also the differing shapes of femurs in different breeds of dog.
Development of the contoured implants is based on the analysis, and detailed biometric measurement and mapping of CT scans of femurs from different dog breeds.
The team behind the technology believes the new design of implants holds the potential to minimise short-term complications and maximise long-term quality of life for dogs.