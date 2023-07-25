For some other parasites, such as Leishmania infantum, incidence has been reportedly on the rise, but the transmission route of autochthonous cases is unknown since the sandfly vectors are not currently established in the UK. Such a finding may be cause for concern if diseases are now appearing to spread between animals without their usual vectors. The contributions of climate change, land use, human migration and pet relocation to the elevated risk were also all highlighted by Dr Wright. He said: “This isn’t about anti-dog importation, but improving animal welfare. The two biggest problems we currently have is that we are blind: there’s no organised surveillance and a relative lack of awareness about routine testing.”