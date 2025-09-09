9 Sept 2025
The Fellowship of Animal Behaviour Clinicians (FABC) is running a webinar on dogs’ stress when visiting vet practice.
Emma Gatehouse will present “Fear, anxiety and stress in dogs visiting the veterinary practice – assessing validity and reliability of behavioural tools”.
The online session, held at 7:30pm on Wednesday 10 September, will be free for FABC members and £20 for non-members.
The webinar description notes: “Given that behavioural responses are often stressor and context specific, it is important to develop, validate and utilise instruments specific to the environment in which they will be applied.
“This presentation will discuss research into currently available assessment tools and whether they are valid, reliable and fit for purpose.”
Dr Gatehouse, a resident of the European College of Veterinary Behaviour, undertook the research project discussed in the session as part of her master’s in clinical animal behaviour with the University of Edinburgh.
Those who register will be able to access a recording of the webinar if they’re unable to watch it live.
Continuing Education Units for the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants are available FABC webinars.
To register, visit the FABC website.