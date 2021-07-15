15 Jul 2021
“Although parasiticide treatments can be used to treat these infestations, there was some concern that rapidly killing large numbers of worms could lead to anaphylaxis as the worms die” – vet Nicki Reed.
A still from the patient’s bronchoscopy, which revealed the parasites.
A dog whose lungs were teeming with hundreds of worms has been saved by vets who have issued a warning to owners about the potentially fatal parasite.
The six-year-old boxer was brought into Veterinary Specialists Scotland’s Livingston practice after its owners noticed that the dog had been coughing for several weeks.
Vets at the Linnaeus owned-site performed a bronchoscopy to assess the problem when they discovered hundreds of the worms.
Nicki Reed, vet and specialist in internal medicine at the practice, said: “The worm was identified as Crenosoma vulpis, which is also known as the fox lungworm.
“It’s likely that our patient got infected either by eating a snail or a slug, which host the parasites, or by swallowing the larvae themselves when eating grass.”
Lungworm in dogs, if left untreated, can lead to worsening signs of respiratory disease or even death.
Dr Reed said: “Although parasiticide treatments can be used to treat these infestations, there was some concern that rapidly killing large numbers of worms could lead to anaphylaxis as the worms die.
“We opted for a 10-day course of treatment alongside a low dose of steroid therapy to try to prevent this.”
Dr Reed added: “Happily, no further coughing has been reported, but ongoing treatment will be required for the next few weeks as the worming treatment will only kill larvae and adult worms, and more may hatch from eggs that have not yet been destroyed.
“Going forward, routine worming treatments should help prevent re-infestation once the infection is clear.”