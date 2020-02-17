17 Feb 2020
SAVSNET issues urgent plea for samples from affected dogs to find the cause of outbreak “that seems to have affected about half of the practices across the country”.
Image © GAIMARD / Pixabay
The Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) is continuing to investigate an outbreak of prolific vomiting in dogs across the UK – and urgently needs the assistance of fellow vets.
The team particularly needs to hear from vets seeing affected animals that could submit samples of faeces, vomit or saliva for microbiological testing.
Samples are required from dogs that meet the broad criteria of five or more vomiting episodes in a 12-hour period.
SAVSNET said without these samples it will “be unlikely to find out the cause of an outbreak that seems to have affected about half of the practices across the country”.
Anyone still seeing affected animals can email the team and updates are being posted regularly.