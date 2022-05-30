30 May 2022
Annual Agria charity dog walk saw 18,651 dogs walked across Europe simultaneously.
Walks took place in the UK, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden on 21 May , with 18,651 dogs taking part.
The Agria Dog Walk returned for 2022 and raised more than £37,000 for animal charities across Europe.
In the UK, Brits drummed up £10,000 for a selection of animal rescues, including The Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.
The international initiative included walks taking place simultaneously across Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden on 21 May, with 18,651 dogs taking part.
More than 800 dogs and their families took part when Cotswolds farmer and rural television presenter Adam Henson hosted a 4km circular walk around Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire.
Vicki Wentworth, chief executive of Agria Pet Insurance, said: “It was very heart-warming to be surrounded by so many lovely dogs and their equally lovely families – some of which had travelled across the country to get involved and help raise funds for such fantastic causes.
“The teams involved pulled off such a wonderful day out and, to top it all off, we are so proud to confirm it was a carbon-neutral event. We can’t wait to do it again in 2023.”