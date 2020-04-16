16 Apr 2020
A CT scan showed the large mass within the cranial abdomen that was displacing abdominal structures, with a thrombus completely obstructing the vena cava.
A dog diagnosed with a huge malignant mass in its abdomen weighing 30% of its total bodyweight and given a hopeless prognosis is in remission.
Twelve-year-old mixed-breed dog Flora was referred to Fitzpatrick Referrals Oncology and Soft Tissue centre and to the care of senior clinician in oncologic and soft tissue surgery and research, Jonathan Bray.
The animal had lost a lot of weight and had a very distended abdomen. A CT scan showed the large mass within the cranial abdomen that was displacing abdominal structures. The mass appeared to arise from the caudate process of the liver.
A thrombus completely obstructed the vena cava – the major vein that normally returns blood to the heart from the limbs and kidneys.
Dr Bray said: “Remarkably, it appeared the left kidney had managed to organise a new route for blood flow via the phrenicoadbominal vein, with increased blood flow seen within the spinal muscles.
“After close and careful evaluation, it was deemed that removing the mass successfully was possible, having confirmed there was no change in blood pressure or blood return to the heart and kidneys.
“In surgery, the team successfully permanently ligated the vena cava and removed the right kidney as well as the mass.”
Lab analysis of the tumour suggested it was a malignant mass, probably arising from the adrenal gland.
Dr Bray added: “There is currently no evidence the tumour has spread. Given this tumour had grown to this size, probably over a prolonged period of time, there is a high chance Flora will remain in remission for the rest of her life.”
Flora has now returned home and is continuing to do well with good renal function.