25 Aug 2021
Infection couldn’t be ruled out in Jack Russell terrier with consolidated right cranial lung lobe, but thanks to veterinary help and Alpine air, she’s scaled heights to full recovery.
A diabetic detection dog has defied the odds after recovering from a possible COVID-19 infection thanks to a Somerset vet and some Alpine air.
Eight-year-old Jack Russell terrier Daisy was referred to Cave Veterinary Specialists in Wellington wheezing and struggling to breathe a year ago, where vets carried out an examination.
Clinical director and internal medicine specialist Nele Van den Steen diagnosed Daisy with a consolidated right cranial lung lobe, a condition that can cause the severe issues she presented with. However, Miss Van Den Steen said the cause of the condition was unclear and that COVID-19 could not be ruled out.
Owner Pete Murden said: “Daisy had constant coughing, loss of smell and taste, loss of appetite and a raging temperature – all symptoms of COVID-19. She went from being a healthy, active bundle of fun and energy to a sick, lethargic, poorly dog in a few hours.
“She used to run and play for hours every day, and follow us everywhere, then within 24 hours she hardly had the strength to walk into the garden.”
Daisy’s owners had planned a holiday to the French Alps, and Miss Van den Steen advised that they take Daisy with them and enjoy what time they might have left with her.
Miss Van den Steen said: “This was a really interesting case, which we’re delighted had a happy ending. It’s great to see Daisy still going strong a year on from when we first treated her.
“While we were able to make a clear diagnosis, I am still not clear regarding the cause of Daisy’s issues.
“Her almost-complete response to steroids would suggest that a bacterial or fungal pneumonia is excluded, and the same would count for a primary lung tumour. Temporary improvement with lymphoma would be possible but it would be highly unusual to be this long-lasting.
“Also, although no COVID-19 pneumonia in dogs had been reported previously, we could not rule it out.”