14 Dec 2022
The Kennel Club is funding the research, which is being carried out by the Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) Research Group at the University of Cambridge.
Dog owners are being sought for a major research study to identify the risk of respiratory disease in brachycephalic breeds.
It is hoped the research, funded by The Kennel Club and carried out by the Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) Research Group at the University of Cambridge, will help improve the health and welfare of future generations of dogs.
Researchers at Cambridge have been investigating brachycephalic health for the past 10 years, but they are now seeking owners of brachycephalic dogs for a new study to investigate the extent different breeds are affected by breathing problems and identify the risk factors involved.
Owners of affenpinschers, Boston terriers, boxers, cavalier King Charles spaniels, Chihuahuas, dogues de Bordeaux, griffons Bruxellois, Japanese chins, King Charles spaniels, Maltese, Pekingese, Pomeranians and shih-tzus are being invited to enrol their dog in the study.
Each participating dog – which must be aged above 12 months – will be clinically examined, with conformational measurements and DNA swabs taken for future genetic studies, breathing assessments performed and whole-body barometric plethysmography used to measure respiratory function.
A quick and non-invasive exercise tolerance test will also assess a dog’s respiratory function.
The exercise tolerance test is an element of the existing Respiratory Function Grading Scheme by The Kennel Club and Cambridge, which is available for the bulldog, French bulldog and pug.
It is hoped data collected in the latest study will allow for respiratory function grading to be developed for more breeds if and as required.
Jane Ladlow, European and RCVS specialist in small animal surgery, and BOAS researcher leading the project, said: “Brachycephalic dogs are very popular pets, so it’s crucial that we better understand the complex and wide-ranging factors that lead to some of these dogs being affected by BOAS or other health issues.
“Those owners who participate will play their part in helping us to understand more about the relationship between respiratory issues and neurological problems, and how these issues relate to the structure of affected dogs. Our previous research has shown that the solution to these health problems isn’t always simple and that breathing issues in these dogs can vary dramatically, not only between breeds, but within them as well.
“Our investigations have led to screening schemes that help breeders reduce the risk of producing dogs affected by breathing problems, and we hope that the next steps of our research will help more breeds to do the same, and urge owners to be part of this.”
The Cambridge BOAS group is also investigating the internal anatomy of various brachycephalic breeds, and looking for dogs from the same breeds, but aged four or older, for that study.
Researchers at Cambridge can be emailed at [email protected]