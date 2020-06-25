25 Jun 2020
Veterinary team at charity stressing need for owners to safety proof their gardens and consult their vet if dogs show any signs of having ingested garden plants.
Image © Dogs Trust
Dogs Trust has launched a direct-to-owner campaign to remind owners certain plants in their garden carry dangers for their dogs – and to consult a vet immediately if they suspect any flora ingestion.
With lockdown sending more people out into their gardens to flex their green-fingered credentials, the charity is cautioning owners of dogs that some plants are poisonous for their pets.
The charity is also raising awareness among owners that their dogs may be allergic or sensitive to certain plants, which can manifest in overzealous scratching, licking and biting of paws, or weeping or inflamed eyes.
It is also urging owners to check their dogs’ coat, skin and ears regularly for signs of redness or irritation – and essentially keep an eye our for early changes that will require veterinary assistance.
Dogs Trust veterinary director Paula Boyden said: “While many people will have been sprucing up their gardens during lockdown, as dog lovers we need to be mindful of the risks some plant types can pose to our canine companions.
“You can still have a beautiful garden if you have a dog, but just be aware that certain plants and flowers can be harmful to dogs due to the toxins if eaten. If you have any plants in the house, make sure they are kept up high out of your dog’s reach.
“If you think your dog may have ingested garden plants or is showing signs of being unwell, speak to your vet immediately.”
The charity has created a section on its website on garden dangers and tips for making them safer, including advice on making them more stimulating for dogs.
Vets can direct owners to the advice online.