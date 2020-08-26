26 Aug 2020
The charity is pleading for owners to act to prevent problem behaviours from developing and fears an increase in abandonments.
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Research out today (26 August) from Dogs Trust has revealed a quarter of owners are reporting their dog has developed a new problem behaviour during lockdown.
The UK’s largest dog welfare charity has issued the first results from research it has commissioned on the impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures on dogs and owners.
More than 6,000 owners were surveyed in May this year about the impact of COVID-19 measures on their dog, with them answering questions about their dog’s routines, walks, enrichment, and time spent alone during and pre-lockdown.
The majority of owners (55%) said their dog had changed a lot, including through having fewer walks due to Government guidance, and 26% said their dog was showing at least one new problem behaviour during lockdown.
When occurrence of behaviours was asked about, the findings showed:
Additionally, Dogs Trust said Google searches for “dog bark” increased by about 48% and “dog bite” by 40% – suggesting people were seeking help about dog behaviour.
Dogs Trust is most concerned because it fears vets will see an increase in requests for euthanasia due to problematic behaviours.
It is predicting as many as 40,000 dogs could be at risk of abandonment as a result of the pandemic, based on calculations extrapolated from the 2019 Stray Dog Survey.
It has issued advice directly to owners, including tactics to prevent anxiety, and is urging them to seek veterinary help if dogs are already showing signs.
Rachel Casey, director of canine behaviour and research at Dogs Trust, said: “While some dogs have been happy to have their human family at home more, others have been stressed by reduced exercise, inability to find a quiet place to rest or no contact with other dogs.
“Our research shows some early warning signs that lockdown is having a negative impact on some dogs’ behaviour. A big worry for us is what the long-term impact of lockdown will have on dogs’ ability to cope when left home alone.
“Dogs that had separation anxiety before the lockdown are likely to get worse when left again as owners head back to work, but we also expect to see new cases developing because other dogs – and particularly puppies – have learned to expect company all day.
“We could well see a rise in the number of dogs needing our help or being abandoned because of this.”