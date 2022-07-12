12 Jul 2022
A new Government document has formally recognised violence or threats towards pets, as well as the use of tracking systems on animals, as indicators of domestic abuse.
Image © Vahe / Adobe Stock
A leading charity has welcomed new government guidance that formally recognises violence and threats towards pets as indicators of domestic abuse.
Dogs Trust leaders said the document is “a great step forward”, but have also warned that more foster carers are still required to help others in need.
The guidance has been issued under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, which aims to provide greater protection for victims and received Royal Assent last year.
Research compiled by the charity Refuge4Pets also found that animals were abused in 88% of domestic violence cases, rising to 94% where pets have been given as a gift.
It identifies harming, or threatening to harm or give away pets or assistance dogs as an example of controlling or coercive behaviour.
Controlling how a pet is cared for is also a listed example of emotional or psychological abuse, while the use of GPS trackers on pets has been highlighted as a form of technology-facilitated abuse.
In her foreword to the document, home secretary Priti Patel said: “For as long as domestic abuse exists, support for victims must exist, and for those working to protect victims, this guidance will help ensure that we are all playing our part in tackling this abhorrent crime.”
Previous guidance has already recognised control of a person’s finances that impacts on their ability to access food or veterinary care for their pet as a form of abuse.
The Dogs Trust, whose Freedom Project has helped more than 2,000 pets and animals flee abusive situations since its launch in 2004, said it is “delighted” by the new guidance.
Amy Hyde, the charity’s deputy head of outreach projects, said: “We see the harm that abuse towards pets causes both the animals and the survivors every day through our work.
“Having to watch your pet suffer and live in fear is incredibly traumatic for many pet owners, and sadly it is a powerful tool that perpetrators will often use.
“This guidance is a great step forward and will increase the recognition of the connection between pets and domestic abuse.”
Anyone who is interested in becoming a foster carer for the Freedom Project, or who would like further details, should visit the Dogs Trust Freedom Project website, email [email protected] or telephone 0800 298 9199.