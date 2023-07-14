14 Jul 2023
As incidents have risen sharply in recent years, new research for the charity found that 84% of parents leave their children unsupervised with dogs in the home.
Image: © bernardbodo / Adobe Stock
A welfare group has released new guidance on how to prevent dog bites on children during the forthcoming school holidays.
Parents are being urged to adopt a “Three S’s” approach – Stay close, Step in and Separate – when dogs and youngsters are together, under the advice from Dogs Trust.
The initiative has been launched after new research for the charity indicated 84% of parents left their children unsupervised with dogs in their home, despite most bite injuries being caused by a dog known to the child.
The survey of more than 8,000 people, conducted by the polling organisation YouGov, also found that around half of owners (52%) relied on basic obedience training to prevent incidents.
Concerns about the issue have grown in response to several high-profile incidents and a 34% rise in cases recorded by police forces in England and Wales between 2018 and 2022.
Meanwhile, NHS figures suggest that more than 8,000 people were admitted to hospital with dog bite injuries last year alone.
Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp said the project was intended to protect both children and dogs, who could face being given up or euthanised after an incident.
He said: “Around a third of all UK households now own a dog, and most dogs live harmoniously with children without incident.
“But with the majority of bites happening within the home, it’s important that parents and caregivers take steps to make sure children are always supervised around dogs, even those dogs that they know very well.
“Basic training of dogs is not enough; close supervision of children and dogs while interacting is the most effective way of preventing incidents.
“Unfortunately, when the worst does happen, not only are children injured, but it can also have a devastating impact on the family pet, with some dogs handed over to organisations like ours for rehoming, or in some cases, euthanised.”
More details, including a video guide, are available online.