16 Dec
The charity is working with the University of Salford on the project and has called for pet owners and non-owners to get involved in the research.
As people prepare to see in 2023, a charity has appealed for the public’s help with a new study into how fireworks and other loud noises can affect dogs.
Dogs Trust is working with the Acoustic Research Centre at the University of Salford on the project, which the charity hopes will help it to better advise owners.
The study is seeking owners of dogs aged between two and six years old who can take acoustic measurements at their homes on New Year’s Eve and one of six baseline dates in January.
A group of between 10 and 15 non-dog owners are also being recruited to take measurements, while owners and non-owners can complete a survey on the issue between 31 December 2022 and 8 January 2023.
Owners are being urged not to expose their pets to more firework sounds by taking part and to cease involvement if they believe their dog’s welfare is being affected.
Sara Owczarczak-Garstecka, Dogs Trust’s canine behaviour research studies manager, said: “Nearly half of dogs in the UK are estimated to be negatively affected by fireworks.”
Dr Owczarczak-Garstecka added: “To build on our expert advice to support owners on how to help their dogs cope with the noise of fireworks, we need to develop an in-depth understanding of different dog behaviours in response to hearing fireworks. This includes how different acoustic features of fireworks impact dogs.
“We hope to have many volunteers take part in this exciting study, which will benefit dogs by enabling us to generate evidence-based advice for owners on how best to help their four-legged friends cope with fireworks.”
Zuzanna Podwinska, from the University of Salford, added: “There is surprisingly little information or research into this area, so it is a study of vital importance.
“There are indications that dogs may be sensitive to sounds that humans can’t hear, so we are interested to find out if it’s not just the loudness of the fireworks or their sound level, but other acoustic characteristics.”
For more details about how to take part, visit Dogs Trust’s website.