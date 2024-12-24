24 Dec 2024
Tessie and Bonqat added alongside existing Sileo for situational anxiety in cats and dogs.
Dômes Pharma has added two more products to its range of options for managing situational anxiety in cats and dogs.
Tessie is the first fast-acting dual-purpose solution for separation and noise-related problems for dogs, while Bonqat is the first licensed feline anxiolytic, for acute fear and anxiety associated with transportation and veterinary visits.
The two join Sileo in the range.
The company – formerly TVM – said that in the UK, situational anxiety in pets is a growing problem, with 1.4 million dogs showing signs of distress when left alone, and 4.4 million dogs showing fear of loud noises.
In addition, more than 4 million cats are not having routine vet check-ups each year, with 26% of these owners reporting that it is too stressful for their cat or themselves.
Both Tessie and Bonqat provide vets with new fast-acting treatments, which can be considered alongside other behavioural management options.
Jonathan Hill, UK country manager at Dômes Pharma, said: “Dômes Pharma is excited to be launching two new innovative products to help vets manage cases in this complex area.
“These products expand our portfolio and provide essential options for owners and their pets struggling with these situational related problems.
“We are committed to supporting veterinary practices and pet owners through our growing product range, technical support and pet owner information.”
Full details are available from the website.