Antibiotics should be avoided if at all possible, as most cases of pyrexia of unknown origin will not have an infectious cause. Obviously, there are exceptions to this – for example, if there is a suspicion of severe sepsis (low glucose, low neutrophil count), then urine should be collected via cystocentestis, the body cavities checked for fluid and the fluid sampled if present, and blood cultures should be considered before starting the patient on antibiotics.